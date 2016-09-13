Broncos LB Brandon Marshall: 'We're not dirty'

"We're not dirty," Marshall said Monday, via the Denver Post. "When I think of dirty, I think of stepping on somebody's ankle at the bottom of a pile (or) twisting somebody around. Stuff like that. We just play hard, man. We hit hard. We play fast. We play faster than any defense in the league. Just because we hit Cam in the head a couple of times, that doesn't make us dirty. Look at some of the dirty plays in the league. There are a lot of dirty players, and that's not our M.O."