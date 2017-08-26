Around the NFL

Broncos' Joseph: Paxton Lynch has bruised shoulder

Published: Aug 26, 2017 at 05:43 PM

Paxton Lynch lost the battle for the starting job last week. For a moment on Saturday, there were fears he might have lost some future availability.

Fear not, Broncos fans. Lynch will be OK, according to head coach Vance Joseph.

"He's got a bruised shoulder, nothing serious," Joseph said of Lynch immediately after Denver's 20-17 win over Green Bay. "We've got two weeks to get everyone healthy. It's going to be a long two weeks, so we have time. Not too concerned."

Lynch landed awkwardly after being hit in the legs in the pocket in the third quarter Saturday, and left the game shortly thereafter. Kyle Sloter replaced him, completing four of seven passes for 49 yards and a touchdown. Lynch didn't return, but as Joseph said, will have two weeks to get healthy and resume understudy duties come Week 1.

