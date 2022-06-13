Around the NFL

Broncos, Jaguars kick off mandatory minicamps Monday 

Published: Jun 13, 2022 at 07:26 AM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Welcome to the final week of offseason workouts before NFL players, coaches and staff take their summer break and reconvene in late July for training camp.

While a host of teams are ending the final phase of the offseason program with mandatory minicamps starting Tuesday, the Denver Broncos and Jacksonville Jaguars kick off their three days of mandatory work today.

The Collective Bargaining Agreement allows each club to hold one mandatory minicamp for veteran players during Phase Three of the offseason program. The camps mark the first time each offseason that most players can fully dive into their on-field preparation for the upcoming campaign. With fewer veterans skipping the sessions and, unlike earlier workouts, coaches able to work with players on the field, mandatory minicamps feel more like real practices.

That means we'll see Russell Wilson guiding new coach Nathaniel Hackett's scheme in Denver.

The Jags are taking a different approach to mandatory minicamp, with new coach Doug Pederson giving most of the veterans the week off.

"I'm still having the mandatory minicamp, mandatory three days, but I'm only doing the rookies, selected veterans and our injured players," Pederson said last week. "The injured players are guys that maybe finished the season with an injury that worked all offseason. I just require them to stay here and still get treatment and rehab. So, it's a chance to really work with our young players and some of the selected vets on a little more of a one-on-one basis. We're going to do that next week, so the veterans are done."

Pederson, who coached the Eagles from 2016-2020, noted that the veterans earned the extra time off.

"It's all based on what they've done," he said. "I've done this kind of thing in the past, but at the same time, I wanted to see this group work and work together. It wasn't final until just within the last week or so for me to make the decision. Again, these guys have worked extremely hard. They've earned it. They deserve it. We got done, as a staff, what we needed to get done and we're getting ready for camp."

Meanwhile, 15 NFL teams will kick off minicamp Tuesday.

news

Giants OC Mike Kafka wants QB Daniel Jones, WRs to have more 'flexibility' on offense

After struggling on offense the past two seasons, the Giants imported offensive-minded head coach Brian Daboll and coordinator Mike Kafka to help jumpstart the operation.

news

Eagles WR Devon Allen runs third-fastest 110-meter hurdles in history

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Devon Allen displayed his world-class athleticism over the weekend, running the third-fastest time in track and field history in the 110-meter hurdles on Sunday.

news

Ravens TE Nick Boyle on return from knee surgery: 'Overall, I just feel way better'

Last year, Baltimore Ravens tight end Nick Boyle was still rehabbing from major knee surgery that he would not fully recover from for the whole of the 2021 season. This year, Boyle is finally healthy and says he might even feel stronger than he did pre-injury.

news

Cowboys RB Tony Pollard exploring receiver role at OTAs: 'I'm open to anything just being on the field'

Cowboys running back Tony Pollard is exploring different roles to get on the field instead of being content with being the No. 2 running back behind Ezekiel Elliott.

news

Chiefs LB Nick Bolton growing confident with more responsibilities entering Year 2

Entering his second season, Nick Bolton is set to become the Chiefs' starting middle linebacker and the unit's primary signal caller.

news

Rams' Cooper Kupp wants Odell Beckham back to 'pursue a Super Bowl with us again'

Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp is fresh off a contract extension and wants another pass-catcher to rejoin him in Los Angeles. Kupp recently touted Odell Beckham as an "incredible football player" and wants him back to pursue a Super Bowl.

news

WR Tyreek Hill on Kansas City Chiefs exit: 'The only thing I care about is respect within the building'

Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill recently spoke on his podcast about his trade from the Chiefs, reflecting on underutilization in his final season, getting a contract that makes sense and earning respect inside the building.

news

Seahawks LB Uchenna Nwosu embracing new opportunity, aims to 'shine' in revamped defense

Newly signed linebacker Uchenna Nwosu is confident the Seahawks can successfully deal with the roster's drastic turnover despite losing prominent leaders on both sides of the ball.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, June 10

The Indianapolis Colts have promoted a sought-after personnel executive amid a series of front office moves on Friday. Morocco Brown has been elevated to the Colts' chief personnel executive, the team announced.

news

Seahawks RB Chris Carson (neck) has 'no timeline' for recovery but will 'continue to fight' toward return

After suffering a neck injury in Week 4 of the 2021 season, Seahawks running back Chris Carson is hoping to fight back to continue his career on the field. With a big medical assessment ahead, Carson said, "I see myself playing until I feel like stopping."

news

Commanders DC Jack Del Rio deletes Twitter account a day after being fined $100K for comments on Capitol riots

Washington Commanders defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio deleted his Twitter account after his controversial comments this week compared the 2020 protests in the wake of the death of George Floyd to the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol in 2021.

