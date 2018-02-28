Around the NFL

Broncos in talks to acquire Su'a Cravens from Redskins

Published: Feb 28, 2018 at 08:04 AM
Headshot_Author_JEREMY-BERGMAN_1400x1000
Jeremy Bergman

Digital Content Editor

Newly reinstated into the league after a year-long hiatus, Su'a Cravens might be moving locales.

The Denver Broncos are in talks with the Washington Redskins to trade for Cravens, sources informed of the situation told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. Denver is the franchise most interested in and the likely landing spot for Cravens, Rapoport added, though no deal is done yet.

Cravens, who left Washington before the start of last season as he dealt with ongoing concussion issues, was reportedly contemplating retirement before he was medically cleared to resume football activities in December. It was unclear whether Cravens would ever play again in the NFL after the Redskins placed him on the reserve/left squad in mid-September. He was reinstated two weeks ago.

Washington's interest in retaining Cravens is suspect. Redskins senior VP of player personnel Doug Williams said Wednesday, before Rapoport's report surfaced, that the team hadn't talked to Cravens. When asked about the former second rounder's future with the Skins, Williams said, "That's something we will have to see."

In one season in Washington, Cravens played in 11 games, started in three and finished with 33 combined tackles, one sack and one interception.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Giants release veteran LB Blake Martinez after two seasons

Blake Martinez's once-promising tenure with the Giants ended on Thursday when the team released him after two seasons.

news

Jimmy Garoppolo didn't want to 'ruffle the feathers' by requesting release, happy to stay with 49ers

Niners QB1 Trey Lance doesn't believe anything changes with Jimmy Garoppolo staying with the team, and Jimmy G stressed his ego is in check going from a starting QB to a backup.

news

Former Buccaneers, Bills TE O.J. Howard signing with Texans

Tight end O.J. Howard, formerly with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Buffalo Bills, is signing with the Houston Texans, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday.

news

Cardinals CB Antonio Hamilton lands on NFI list after cooking accident

Arizona cornerback Antonio Hamilton was placed on the reserve/non-football injury list after spilling oil and badly burning his foot while cooking at his home, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported Thursday.

news

Titans pass rusher Harold Landry tears ACL, likely out for 2022 season

Tennessee Titans pass rusher Harold Landry is likely out for the season after tearing his ACL, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Thursday.

news

Saints safety Marcus Maye arrested for aggravated assault with firearm

New Orleans Saints safety Marcus Maye was arrested on Thursday on a charge of aggravated assault with a firearm, per Jefferson Parish (Louisiana) inmate records. Maye, 29, signed with New Orleans this offseason on a three-year, $28.5 million deal.

news

Titans RB Derrick Henry gets $2M raise for 2022 season, making him highest-paid RB in NFL

The King is getting a raise. Derrick Henry was slated to make $12 million this year. The $2 million bump to $14 million makes him the highest-paid RB this season in terms of 2022 cash.

news

Panthers QB Sam Darnold (ankle) placed on IR, out for at least four weeks

Sam Darnold's high-ankle sprain will cost him at least the first month of the 2022 season. The Panthers placed Darnold on injured reserve, general manager Scott Fitterer told reporters Thursday.

news

Former Chiefs WR Josh Gordon joining Titans' practice squad

Josh Gordon is back on a practice squad, joining the Tennessee Titans on Thursday, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported. Gordon spent the 2021 season with the Kansas City Chiefs and was released by the team as part of final cuts.

news

Commanders place RB Brian Robinson on reserve/non-football injury list

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday that the Commanders are placing Robinson on the reserve/non-football injury list, per sources informed of the plans. The decision will keep Robinson off the field until at least Week 5.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Sept. 1

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Russell Wilson, Broncos agree to terms on five-year, $245M contract extension

Russell Wilson and the Broncos agreed to terms Thursday on a five-year, $245 million contract extension that includes $165 million guaranteed. Wilson was traded from Seattle to Denver in March.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE