Redskins safety Su'a Cravens reinstated by NFL

Su'a Cravens took a big step in moving closer toward playing in 2018.

The NFL reinstated Cravens off the reserve/left squad list Wednesday, a move that opens the door for the Washington Redskins safety's return to the playing field next season.

Cravens, who left the team before the start of last season as he dealt with ongoing concussion issues, was reportedly contemplating retirement before he was medically cleared to resume football activities in December. It was unclear whether Cravens would ever play again in the NFL after the Redskins placed him on the reserve/left squad in mid-September.

With Cravens moving closer toward playing, the big question is whether he'll be able to assume the role he once had in Washington. As a rookie, Cravens appeared in 11 games (three starts), totaling 34 tackles, one sack, five passes defensed and one interception and appeared poised for a breakout season before leaving the team.