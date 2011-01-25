Broncos hire DBs coach Milus, LBs coach Smith

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- Denver Broncos coach John Fox has brought two more of his assistants from his Carolina Panthers days: secondary coach Ron Milus and linebackers coach Richard Smith.

Both were on Fox's staff with the Panthers the last two seasons, and both have worked for the Broncos before.

The Broncos hired Dennis Allen late Monday night to fix the league's worst defense. Allen, who was the New Orleans Saints' secondary coach the last five seasons, is the Broncos' sixth defensive coordinator in the last six years.

Milus served as former Broncos coach Mike Shanahan's secondary coach from 2000 to 2002 before stops with the Arizona Cardinals, New York Giants and St. Louis Rams. Smith was an assistant in Denver from 1993 to 1996, coaching special teams and linebackers.

