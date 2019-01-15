Broncos hire Bears DBs coach Ed Donatell as DC

"Ed's been an integral part of top-10 defenses for six of the last eight seasons in two different places, and he's a great fit to be our defensive coordinator," Fangio said, per the team's website. "Having worked very closely with him for a number of years, Ed has a strong understanding of the entire defense from the front end to the back end with the defensive backs being his specialty. He's a very good teacher and believes in the fundamentals in the classroom and on the field. We're thrilled to add Ed to our coaching staff and welcome him back to the Broncos."