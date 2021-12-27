Broncos HC Vic Fangio not worried about job status in Denver

The Denver Broncos' 17-13 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday all but guaranteed Vic Fangio's club would not make the playoffs for the coach's third season at the helm.

Despite rumblings regarding Fangio's job security, the coach said Monday he's not concerned.

"I don't (worry about it)," Fangio said. "I know you think that's a standard answer. But for a lot of reasons, I do not worry about it. Those reasons are personal to me. Do I acknowledge it's certainly out there, and could happen? Absolutely. But do I worry about it? I absolutely do not worry about it. For many, many reasons."

Fangio is currently 19-28 in 47 games as the Broncos head coach. Denver would need to win out to earn his first winning season. While not mathematically eliminated from postseason contention, the Broncos' loss Sunday made them the longest of long shots to make the playoffs. Denver currently is in the No. 13 spot in the AFC.

In January, Denver hired general manager George Paton, who kept Fangio and his staff in place. It's possible the GM could decide to move on and pick his own coach this cycle.

Fangio said Monday he regularly meets with Paton, but most of the conversations are regarding the present, not the future.

"Most of our discussions right now are on the task at hand and juggling the roster with everything that's going on," Fangio said. "We do talk about the future. Sometimes those conversations lead into the future. We don't go too far into the future."

With 2022 the final year of his contract, Fangio said he was "absolutely" comfortable coaching the Broncos without an extension.