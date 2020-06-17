Broncos great Jerry Sturm dies at age of 83

The Denver Broncos lost one of their greats Wednesday with the passing of former offensive lineman Jerry Sturm. He was 83.

Sturm's career spanned two countries, beginning in the Canadian Football League with the Saskatchewan Roughriders in 1958 before heading south to Denver, where he joined the AFL's Broncos in 1961. Sturm spent time at all three positions (center, guard, tackle) on the offensive line and primarily played along the interior, earning two AFL All-Star selections in 1964 and 1966.

Sturm's contributions were recognized by the Broncos in 2019 when he was selected as a member of the franchise's all-time Top 100 Team.

After his time in Denver ended following the 1966 season, Sturm played another six years professionally for the New Orleans Saints (1967-1970), Houston Oilers (1971) and Philadelphia Eagles (1972). Before he made his move to the U.S. leagues, the University of Illinois product also played for the CFL's Calgary Stampeders in 1959 and 1960.