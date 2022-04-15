Around the NFL

Broncos' Garett Bolles compares Russell Wilson to Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan, LeBron James

Published: Apr 15, 2022 at 07:47 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

It's Garett Bolles' turn to sing the praises of Russell Wilson as the most significant addition to the Denver Broncos since Peyton Manning.

On Thursday, the Broncos left tackle compared the quarterback to a trio of NBA Hall of Famers.

"He's a great leader. I love Russ," Bolles said per the team's official transcipt. "I love his determination. I love his focus. I love his mental. I love everything. You talk about some of the greatest athletes -- Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Michael Jordan -- the type of mentalities those athletes have -- that's what he has. He's just so focused all the time, ready to rock and roll, and it's what we needed here. He's just so positive all the time, just a lovable guy. You just want to play your heart out for him."

Bolles' comments are the latest streaming from Denver, acknowledging the raised expectations following the Wilson trade. Earlier this week, Courtland Sutton noted that the "juice is just different" with Wilson in the building.

Bolles is a big part of why there should be optimism about the Broncos' chances in the rugged AFC West. The left tackle has gone from struggling as a rookie to second-team All-Pro honors in 2020. He's part of an offensive line that could be one of the better units in the NFL.

"We talked for like 10 minutes," Bolles said of Wilson before taking a semi-shot at the QB's former team. "I was just excited. I told him, 'Hey man, I know you're used to being hit. You're not going to get hit here.' I'm really looking forward to it."

Added Bolles: "I sent him a message [saying], 'What do you want in a left tackle?' So we talked like that. I got to understand what he wants, what his expectations [are], and it's up to me to provide those for him."

The 29-year-old equated the Broncos' sky-high expectations in 2022 after the Wilson addition with his own entering the NFL as a first-round pick.

"I don't think I've lived my life to make excuses," he said when asked if there are no more excuses in Denver. "You all know me -- from when I [started] here to where I'm at now -- I've always taken it upon myself to get better. I know you all rouse me over the years, and I appreciate that because it made me who I am today. I went from probably one of the most hated players here to now everybody loves me. That's cool, man. I take pride in that because that's how my life has always been."

Related Content

news

Colts signing Pro Bowl CB Stephon Gilmore to two-year deal

Five-time Pro Bowl CB Stephon Gilmore is signing a two-year deal with the Colts, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport report.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, April 15

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Friday that the Lions would meet with Pitt signal-caller Kenny Pickett next week.

news

Seahawks' Al Woods believes 'winning culture' will make up for loss of Russell Wilson, Bobby Wagner

Veteran defensive lineman Al Woods cited the team's culture as the reason he's confident Seattle can keep winning despite the losses of Wilson and Wagner.

news

Bears HC Matt Eberflus: QB Justin Fields in 'great spot' learning offense

With voluntary workouts underway for the Bears since April 4, quarterback Justin Fields is fast at work learning his second offense in as many seasons with rookie head coach Matt Eberflus now running the show. So far so great where Fields is concerned, according to the former Colts defensive coordinator.

news

A.J. Green returning to Cardinals on one-year deal

Veteran wide receiver A.J. Green is returning to the Cardinals on a one-year deal, the team announced.

news

Kyler Murray not expected to play for Cardinals without new contract

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray is not expected to play in Arizona this season without a new deal, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports, per a source.

news

Sammy Watkins agrees to one-year, $4M contract with Packers

After a Thursday visit with the Packers, Sammy Watkins is signing a one-year, $4 million deal to join Green Bay, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo reported.

news

Geno Smith re-signing with Seahawks on one-year, $7M deal

Geno Smith is returning to Seattle. The veteran quarterback is expected to re-sign with the Seahawks on a one-year deal. He joins Drew Look in the QB room.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Thursday, April 14

The San Francisco 49ers are signing pass rusher Kemoko Turay to a one-year deal, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.

news

Free-agent wide receiver Sammy Watkins visiting Packers

The Green Bay Packers are hosting veteran WR Sammy Watkins for a free-agent visit on Thursday, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports.

news

Commanders RB Antonio Gibson happy to see J.D. McKissic return: 'We're a 1-2 punch combo'

Commanders RB Antonio Gibson says he and teammate J.D. McKissic form a dynamic pass-catching duo out of the backfield.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW