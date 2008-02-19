Broncos founder Howsam dies

Bob Howsam, who along with his father Earl and brother Lee founded the Denver Broncos in 1959, passed away Monday night in Sun City, Arizona. He was 89.
The Howsams sold their interest in the team to a syndicate headed by Gerald H. Phipps and Cal Kunz on May 26, 1961.
Denver Broncos President and Chief Executive Officer Pat Bowlen said, "Bob Howsam played a very important part in the founding of this great franchise, at the very beginning of the American Football League. He put together the first very Denver Broncos team and brought pro football to Denver. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Howsam family at this difficult time."