Broncos face Cardinals without McDaniels

The storyline
Two of the most hapless teams in the league get together to play out the string, with Josh McDaniels' job security no longer even a nominal issue.
Why you should watch
Tim Tebow sighting anyone? The weather will probably be perfect enough to keep the roof open again.
Did you know?
Broncos running back Knowshon Moreno has had at least 100 yards from scrimmage in four consecutive games. ... Denver's Champ Bailey has three interceptions in his past two games against Arizona. ... Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald has 10 receiving touchdowns in his past 10 games against AFC opponents. ... Arizona's Joey Porter is third among active players with 97 sacks.