Broncos dominate against turnover-plagued Cardinals

Embattled Cardinals offensive coordinator Mike McCoy can't be pleased with how the game started -- or ended -- with Arizona calling a time out just two plays in. From there, Rosen flung a pass that was tipped by Denver's Derek Wolfe into the waiting arms of linebacker Todd Davis, who rumbled 20 yards for the pick-six just 59 seconds into the affair. McCoy was seeing ghosts after Rosen subsequently whipped a late first-quarter toss into the hands of Chris Harris, Jr., who soared 53 yards for another Denver defensive score. That play saw J.J. Nelson stop on his route, a decision that cost the Cardinals dearly.