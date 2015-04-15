Around the NFL

Broncos' DeMarcus Ware: 'I've got many years left'

Apr 15, 2015
DeMarcus Ware is coming off a 10-sack season in 2014. However, just three of those sacks came after Week 8 and the Denver Broncos' pass rush was utterly punchless in their playoff loss to the Indianapolis Colts

The pass rusher admitted he fell off -- in part because he couldn't work out full-go last offseason due to elbow surgery. However, the 33-year-old veteran doesn't believe it's a sign his body is breaking down.

"No. Not at all," he said this week, per the Denver Post. "I've got many years left."

Ware will move back to outside linebacker -- the position he thrived in while in Dallas -- under Broncos new defensive coordinator Wade Phillips. Entering his 11th season, Ware sits seven sacks from moving into the top 10 on the NFL's all-time list and 15 sacks from the top five.

Ware said he feels night-and-day from last season thanks to being able to fully train in the down-months.

"Yes, I was able to get through last season, but I wasn't able to do everything like this offseason," Ware said. "This year, I feel like I'm solid. I can build the bulk. Now after you have those six games and you have all those plays, you know you're ready for six more, and then six more. Because you're just that much more in shape."

Exhibit A:

"I'm doing things right now I could never do before," Ware said. "I'm benching 315 fifteen times. Power cleaning 405 four or five times. I'm still vertical jumping 38 (inches). My body has matured."

The Broncos hope that maturity translates into consistent quarterback pressure throughout the entire 2015 season.

