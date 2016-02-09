Broncos' defensive tactics flummoxed Panthers in Super Bowl 50

In the play below, the Panthers have a first-and-10 with 11:46 left in the third quarter. The Broncos are aligned in an "Okie" front, with Danny Trevathan positioned in the B-gap. Miller and Ware are "contain" players, with the three interior defenders instructed to occupy the A- and B-gaps (the nose tackle is responsible for the A-gap on both sides of the center; defensive ends are assigned to each B-gap). At the snap, the Panthers execute a QB power, with Cam Newton faking the ball to Jonathan Stewart on an outside zone. He will follow behind a pair of pullers (Trai Turner and Mike Remmers) to the offensive left. The Broncos stymie the play, with Miller and Ware eliminating the potential outside run, and Jackson and Trevathan plugging the gaps on the inside. Jackson fights through the down block by Michael Oher to step into the hole and stuff Newton for a tackle for loss (TO VIEW THE PLAY, SCROLL LEFT TO RIGHT ON THE IMAGE BELOW):