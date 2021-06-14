Von Miller has heard the ﻿Aaron Rodgers﻿ rumors that endure in Denver.

"It's crazy to think about, you know, getting an Aaron Rodgers," Miller said over the weekend during his annual pass-rushing summit, per Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. "You put him on any team in the league, and he changes that team."

The star pass rusher won't let himself get too worked up the possibility of Denver trading for Rodgers, or ﻿Deshaun Watson﻿, who was recently linked to the Broncos again by Miller's teammate Kareem Jackson.

"If you get too emotionally involved in those guys, and then it doesn't happen, now you got [Drew] Lock over here looking like ... what about now?'" Miller said. "So you don't want to get too emotionally attached to the rumors."

Not only is Miller not concerning himself with rumors, but he also backed up the case for incumbent ﻿Drew Lock﻿ being the answer in Denver.

"You start thinking, 'Oh, we're going to get Aaron Rodgers or Deshaun Watson," Miller said. "But hold on, wait a minute, we've got Drew Lock. That's who we're running with. That's who we're going into the season with until anything changes."

First, Lock has to beat out ﻿Teddy Bridgewater﻿ for the starting gig in Denver. Bridgewater had the upper hand during OTAs, according to reporters who attended practice. If it's close, the Broncos could side with the younger Lock, given his upside. But if turnovers persist, the third-year pro will find himself on the bench.