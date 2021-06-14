Around the NFL

Broncos DE Von Miller ignoring QB rumors in Denver: 'We've got Drew Lock'

Published: Jun 14, 2021 at 08:34 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Von Miller has heard the ﻿Aaron Rodgers﻿ rumors that endure in Denver.

"It's crazy to think about, you know, getting an Aaron Rodgers," Miller said over the weekend during his annual pass-rushing summit, per Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. "You put him on any team in the league, and he changes that team." 

The star pass rusher won't let himself get too worked up the possibility of Denver trading for Rodgers, or ﻿Deshaun Watson﻿, who was recently linked to the Broncos again by Miller's teammate Kareem Jackson.

"If you get too emotionally involved in those guys, and then it doesn't happen, now you got [Drew] Lock over here looking like ... what about now?'" Miller said. "So you don't want to get too emotionally attached to the rumors."

Not only is Miller not concerning himself with rumors, but he also backed up the case for incumbent ﻿Drew Lock﻿ being the answer in Denver.

"You start thinking, 'Oh, we're going to get Aaron Rodgers or Deshaun Watson," Miller said. "But hold on, wait a minute, we've got Drew Lock. That's who we're running with. That's who we're going into the season with until anything changes."

First, Lock has to beat out ﻿Teddy Bridgewater﻿ for the starting gig in Denver. Bridgewater had the upper hand during OTAs, according to reporters who attended practice. If it's close, the Broncos could side with the younger Lock, given his upside. But if turnovers persist, the third-year pro will find himself on the bench.

The rumors surrounding Denver persist because the club owns a postseason roster that could make noise in the playoffs if not for major questions at quarterback. Until either Lock or Bridgewater silences those queries, the rumors will not cease.

Related Content

news

Around The NFL Podcast: Minicamp begins, Stephon Gilmore absent

A room filled with some heroes - Dan Hanzus, Marc Sessler and Gregg Rosenthal bring you the latest news in the NFL as 18 teams start minicamp this week.
news

DE Danielle Hunter, Vikings agree to restructured deal

Two-time Pro Bowl DE Danielle Hunter and the Vikings have agreed to terms on a reworked deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Jets, Jamison Crowder renegotiate deal to keep WR in 2021

New York and wideout Jamison Crowder have finalized a reworked contract to keep Crowder with the Jets through 2021, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. 
news

Trevor Lawrence's hamstring is 'doing great,' but it's 'a little frustrating' for No. 1 pick not being able to go full speed

No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence updated reporters Monday that his hamstring is doing well, though it's bit frustrating not being able to go full throttle as Jaguars trainers hold him back as a precaution. 
news

DE Danielle Hunter expected to attend Vikings minicamp

NFL Network's James Jones reported Monday that Danielle Hunter will be in attendance when the Minnesota Vikings kick off mandatory minicamp on Tuesday, per sources informed of the situation. Players begin reporting Monday. 
news

Patriots CB Stephon Gilmore a holdout, not present for mandatory minicamp

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported that Gilmore is not present to open minicamp and will sit out the three-day session, per sources informed of the situation. 
news

Roundup: Eagles sign former 49ers quarterback Nick Mullens

The Eagles have signed former San Francisco 49ers quarterback ﻿Nick Mullens﻿, the team announced Monday morning. 
news

Cam Newton (hand) back at practices for Patriots mandatory minicamp

Coach Bill Belichick said quarterback Cam Newton (hand) is expected to be on the practice field when minicamp kicks off.
news

Chris Godwin on Buccaneers returning every Super Bowl starter: 'Familiarity guarantees nothing'

Tampa Bay WR Chris Godwin is thrilled that the Buccaneers have all their starters back, but realizes there is still much work to be done ahead of the 2021 season. 
news

Jarvis Landry: Odell Beckham Jr. 'looked amazing' in rehab from knee surgery

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry told reporters over the weekend that his teammate, Odell Beckham Jr., is in fantastic shape and ready to go.
news

This Week in NFL History (June 14 to June 20): LaDainian Tomlinson retires, signs one-day contract with Chargers 

Welcome to This Week in NFL History! Every week, the Research team will spotlight the anniversaries of notable events and birthdays from June 14 to June 20.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW