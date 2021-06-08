Fangio: 'Too early to come to any conclusions' on QB battle between Bridgewater, Lock at Broncos OTAs

The Denver Broncos quarterback battle between Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater kicked into gear as the signal-callers competed in 11-on-11 drills for the first time this offseason.

According to reporters at practice, the competition included Lock throwing two interceptions and nearly a third while focusing on getting through his progressions and taking more check-downs. Bridgewater, meanwhile, reportedly was accurate and appeared to already have a solid rapport with second-year wideout Jerry Jeudy﻿.

Multiple reporters suggested Lock was the second-best QB at practice. Coach Vic Fangio said he wouldn't make any broad statements after one 11-on-11 drill when asked if Lock was second-guessing himself.

"I think it's too early to come to any conclusions one way or the other -- even a small conclusion," Fangio said, via the team’s official website. "[Quarterbacks coach] Mike [Shula] and [offensive coordinator] Pat [Shurmur] are working with him on that stuff. I'm not worried about it at this point."

Lock was dealing with what Fangio referred to as a "little blister on one of his fingers," which could have affected his accuracy.

The coach noted that part of the team's evaluation of the position is how each player handles the process.

"Absolutely," Fangio said. "That's all part of it. You don't want guys pressing. Two players you don't want as coaches - one that doesn't do anything the coaches tell him to do, and two, [someone who] only does what the coaches tell him to do. There's a fine line of moving on and seeing more than maybe you're schooled to see. You have to find that happy medium all the time."