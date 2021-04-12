Broncos' Dalton Risner: Drew Lock 'doing a lot of work this offseason' with Peyton Manning

"I hope it's Drew, I'll shoot you straight," Risner told Lombardo. "I hope it's Drew Lock. I've got a lot of faith in Drew Lock. One thing that we don't think about is, you look at some of these great quarterbacks and how much it took them to develop -- they didn't just become a great quarterback. I sat down with Peyton Manning a few weeks ago. We talked about how rough his first few seasons were. Look at Patrick Mahomes﻿. He sat the bench the first year. I mean, there's a lot of guys that become elite quarterbacks. It takes them a year or two in the league. The league's different.

"I could tell you right now, my job is hard as hell and I wouldn't trade my job to be a quarterback in the NFL for a day. I wouldn't do it because they have the hardest job in the league -- one of the hardest jobs in the world to perform in front of everybody. And if anything goes wrong, they're the easy scapegoat. It's Drew Lock's fault ... But Drew's my quarterback. I've got a lot faith in him. I think he's a competitor. I think that last year was the first full year he played. You could treat that as one of Peyton Manning's first years or the year Patrick Mahomes sat on the bench, whatever. It was a learning year for Drew. So, obviously, we know this is a huge year. We need to have a better season than 5-11. Man, you might need to record this interview and save it in your files because I sure hope here in six months, you're like, 'Dude, you were right.' Because that's what I'm banking on."

Last offseason, Elway spent a ton of capital trying to put Lock in the best position to succeed. The injury to star wideout Courtland Sutton took some shine off that effort, but the Broncos still owned the firepower to buffer the QB.

With weapons on offense and a still-stout defense, the biggest question in Denver to leaping back into the AFC West competition remains at quarterback. Whether Lock can be that answer remains to be seen.