Broncos-Chiefs flexed to 'Sunday Night Football' in Week 13

Changes have been made to Week 13's NFL schedule.

Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs has been flexed to the prime-time slot on Sunday night. The game will be broadcast at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC.

San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks, which was originally slated for that Sunday night, will move to 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS.

Among other changes made for Sunday, Dec. 5, Jacksonville Jaguars at Los Angeles Rams will shift to a FOX broadcast and move to 4:05 p.m. ET and Los Angeles Chargers at Cincinnati Bengals will remain at 1:00 p.m. ET but move to a CBS broadcast, the league announced.

Since 2006, the NFL has implemented flexible scheduling procedures to ensure quality matchups on Sunday night and give surprise teams a chance to play their way into prime time. The NBC Sunday night time slot for "flex" weeks lists the game tentatively scheduled for Sunday night.