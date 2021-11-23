Broncos-Chiefs flexed to 'Sunday Night Football' in Week 13

Changes have been made to Week 13's NFL schedule.
Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs has been flexed to the prime-time slot on Sunday night. The game will be broadcast at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC.
San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks, which was originally slated for that Sunday night, will move to 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS.
Among other changes made for Sunday, Dec. 5, Jacksonville Jaguars at Los Angeles Rams will shift to a FOX broadcast and move to 4:05 p.m. ET and Los Angeles Chargers at Cincinnati Bengals will remain at 1:00 p.m. ET but move to a CBS broadcast, the league announced.
Since 2006, the NFL has implemented flexible scheduling procedures to ensure quality matchups on Sunday night and give surprise teams a chance to play their way into prime time. The NBC Sunday night time slot for "flex" weeks lists the game tentatively scheduled for Sunday night.
The league also announced schedule changes on Tuesday to this year's Week 15 slate, which features a Saturday doubleheader exclusively broadcast on NFL Network on Dec. 18.