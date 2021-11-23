Around the NFL

NFL Network to broadcast Raiders-Browns, Patriots-Colts on Saturday, Dec. 18

Published: Nov 23, 2021 at 03:11 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

Week 15 will feature a Saturday doubleheader exclusively broadcast on NFL Network, the league announced Tuesday.

On Saturday, Dec. 18, the Las Vegas Raiders will travel to Cleveland to face the Browns at 4:30 p.m. ET. NFL Network's live coverage will continue at 8:20 p.m. ET with the Indianapolis Colts hosting the New England Patriots.

NFL Network broadcast teams for the Saturday doubleheader will be announced at a later date. Raiders-Browns will also be available on local broadcast stations in Las Vegas (KSNV) and Cleveland (WOIO) and Patriots-Colts will be available on local broadcast stations in Boston (WBZ) and Indianapolis (WXIN).

As part of the league's Week 15 schedule update, New York Jets at Miami Dolphins (CBS), Washington Football Team at Philadelphia Eagles (FOX), and Carolina Panthers at Buffalo Bills (FOX) will take place on Sunday, Dec. 19 at 1 p.m. ET.

Fans can stream these games through NFL digital properties across NFL.com, the NFL app, NFL Network distributors' apps and sites, and on phones via Yahoo Sports and the respective teams' mobile properties. Live game audio will be broadcast nationally by Westwood One, and carried on SiriusXM and TuneIn.

For a full list of viewing options, visit NFL.com/watch.

Related Content

news

Broncos-Chiefs flexed to 'Sunday Night Football' in Week 13

Changes have been made to Week 13's NFL schedule. Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs has been flexed to the prime-time slot on Sunday night. The game will be broadcast at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC.
news

Lions HC Dan Campbell 'leaning toward' starting Jared Goff (oblique) at QB vs. Bears

It appears a Thanksgiving Day battle of quarterback backups has been avoided. Lions coach Dan Campbell said Tuesday he is "leaning toward" starting QB ﻿Jared Goff﻿ in the team's Thursday game against the Bears.
news

Bears coach Matt Nagy: Report of post-Thanksgiving firing 'not accurate'

Matt Nagy's seat is hot enough to elicit chants calling for his job in the Chicago area. Actually terminating him, however, doesn't yet seem realistic.
news

New York Giants fire offensive coordinator Jason Garrett

The Giants parted ways with offensive coordinator Jason Garrett on Tuesday, ending his frustrating but brief run of one-plus seasons in charge of the club's offense.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Tuesday, Nov. 23

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday he expects three starters -- ﻿Minkah Fitzpatrick﻿, ﻿Joe Haden﻿ and T.J. Watt -- to return this week. Plus, other news from around the NFL.
news

Texans cutting former Pro Bowl RB Phillip Lindsay

The Houston Texans are cutting running back Phillip Lindsay, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports. 
news

Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Strahan to join Blue Origin's spaceflight Dec. 9

Pro Football Hall of Fame's Michael Strahan announced Tuesday he on Blue Origin's next launch into space on Dec. 9. 
news

Jerry Jones on Amari Cooper's absence due to COVID-19: 'You cannot win anything individually'

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones walked a thin line Tuesday on the unvaccinated status of receiver ﻿Amari Cooper﻿ and how it impacted his team in a 19-9 loss to the Chiefs on Sunday in which the team's offense sputtered.
news

Mike Zimmer hoping Kirk Cousins continues to be aggressive as Vikings look to stack wins

The message Mike Zimmer had for his quarterback after the Vikings emerged from a shootout victorious over the Packers? Don't worry about making mistakes, ﻿Kirk Cousins﻿ -- just let it rip.
news

Packers LT David Bakhtiari underwent arthroscopic knee surgery to be back for stretch run

Packers LT ﻿David Bakhtiari﻿ recently underwent arthroscopic surgery to clean up his knee, which was reconstructed in January following a season-ending ACL tear, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo reported. 
news

Washington coach Ron Rivera optimistic of playoff push with upcoming schedule: 'We have a chance'

Fresh off a win over the Carolina Panthers, WFT coach Ron Rivera's optimism about the team's playoff chances are growing when looking at the upcoming schedule.
