NFL Network to broadcast Raiders-Browns, Patriots-Colts on Saturday, Dec. 18

Week 15 will feature a Saturday doubleheader exclusively broadcast on NFL Network, the league announced Tuesday.

On Saturday, Dec. 18, the Las Vegas Raiders will travel to Cleveland to face the Browns at 4:30 p.m. ET. NFL Network's live coverage will continue at 8:20 p.m. ET with the Indianapolis Colts hosting the New England Patriots.

NFL Network broadcast teams for the Saturday doubleheader will be announced at a later date. Raiders-Browns will also be available on local broadcast stations in Las Vegas (KSNV) and Cleveland (WOIO) and Patriots-Colts will be available on local broadcast stations in Boston (WBZ) and Indianapolis (WXIN).

As part of the league's Week 15 schedule update, New York Jets at Miami Dolphins (CBS), Washington Football Team at Philadelphia Eagles (FOX), and Carolina Panthers at Buffalo Bills (FOX) will take place on Sunday, Dec. 19 at 1 p.m. ET.

Fans can stream these games through NFL digital properties across NFL.com, the NFL app, NFL Network distributors' apps and sites, and on phones via Yahoo Sports and the respective teams' mobile properties. Live game audio will be broadcast nationally by Westwood One, and carried on SiriusXM and TuneIn.