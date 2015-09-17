Broncos-Chiefs fantasy takeaways from Week 2

For most of the first half, it appeared almost no one outside of Jamaal Charles, who scored a touchdown on a 34-yard touchdown run, was going to make an impact. Things opened up before the half with a pair of Denver touchdowns. Both defenses scored off of turnovers, as the offenses struggled at times to hold onto the football. The Broncos' go-ahead fumble recovery touchdown sealed their win, and cost Charles owners another two points (it was his second fumble). While Manning's stat line was nice, he still threw quite a few ducks, and several of his passes were lucky to not be intercepted. If you sat him, don't beat yourself up over it. A few different bounces of the ball and people are still burying Manning on #NarrativeStreet. As we forecasted, both Sanders and Thomas found space to roam in the Chiefs secondary, but only Sanders found the end zone (twice). Maclin and Kelce had decent games, but weren't targeted enough when the Chiefs were struggling to move the ball. They will be fine in coming weeks.