Broncos-Chiefs fantasy takeaways from Week 2

Published: Sep 17, 2015 at 05:22 PM

Well, what was a largely boring Thursday night affair certainly had exciting finishes at the half and final whistle. Here are the fantasy takeaways from the Broncos-Chiefs Thursday Night Football kickoff game.

Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs

Top performers:
» Peyton Manning, QB: 256 yards, 3 TD, 1 INT, 20.24 fantasy points
» Demaryius Thomas, WR: 8 rec, 116 yards, 11.60 fantasy points
» Emmanuel Sanders, WR: 8 rec, 87 yards, 2 TD, 20.24 fantasy points
» C.J. Anderson, RB: 27 rush yards, 2 rec yards, 2.90 fantasy points
» Broncos D/ST: 4 sacks, 2 INT, 3 fumble rec, 1 TD, 21 fantasy points
» Jamaal Charles, RB: 125 rush yards, 1 TD, 2 fumbles, 14.70 fantasy points
» Jeremy Maclin, WR: 57 rec yards, -5 rush yards, 5.20 fantasy points
» Travis Kelce, TE: 58 rec yards, 5.8 fantasy points
» Chiefs D/ST: 3 sacks, 1 INT, 1 TD, 11 fantasy points

For most of the first half, it appeared almost no one outside of Jamaal Charles, who scored a touchdown on a 34-yard touchdown run, was going to make an impact. Things opened up before the half with a pair of Denver touchdowns. Both defenses scored off of turnovers, as the offenses struggled at times to hold onto the football. The Broncos' go-ahead fumble recovery touchdown sealed their win, and cost Charles owners another two points (it was his second fumble). While Manning's stat line was nice, he still threw quite a few ducks, and several of his passes were lucky to not be intercepted. If you sat him, don't beat yourself up over it. A few different bounces of the ball and people are still burying Manning on #NarrativeStreet. As we forecasted, both Sanders and Thomas found space to roam in the Chiefs secondary, but only Sanders found the end zone (twice). Maclin and Kelce had decent games, but weren't targeted enough when the Chiefs were struggling to move the ball. They will be fine in coming weeks.

-- Follow Alex on Twitter @AlexGelhar

