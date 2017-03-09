Broncos adding ex-Cowboys guard Ronald Leary

Around the NFL

The Denver Broncos made upgrading the offensive line a priority this offseason. At the opening of free agency they will add a key piece.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Thursday the Broncos are set to sign ex-Cowboys guard Ronald Leary to a four-year deal worth $36 million with $20 million guaranteed, per a source informed of the decision.

Leary started 13 games last season, including playoffs, taking over after La'el Collins got injured. Leary ended up as an upgrade to the best offensive line in the NFL.

A solid run and pass blocker, the 6-foot-3, 320-pound guard asked for a trade early last season after he was set to be a backup. After Collins' injury thrust him back into the starting lineup, the 27-year-old proved he's worth starter money.

For one of the worst offensive lines in the NFL, adding Leary is step one for John Elway. Upgrading the tackle spots will be another step.

Leary could be an addition that helps woo Tony Romo to Denver, but whoever is under center for the Broncos next season, the upgrade is big news.

