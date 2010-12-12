 Skip to main content
Broncos activate Cox, but CB will not start following arrest

Published: Dec 12, 2010 at 04:55 AM

The Denver Broncos will not start Perrish Cox in Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals, but the cornerback -- arrested Thursday night for investigation of felony sexual assault -- will be active, the team announced.

Andre Goodman will start in Cox's place, according to The Denver Post.

Cox, an eight-game starter for the Broncos this season, was taken into custody following an investigation into an alleged assault reported Oct. 28 and brought to a Douglas County jail, said Michelle Kivela, public information officer for the city of Lone Tree, which is located about 20 miles south of Denver.

"National Football League procedure indicates that the matter involving Perrish Cox is subject to review and potential discipline through only its Personal Conduct Policy as well as the legal system," the Broncos said in a statement released Sunday. "The Denver Broncos are respectful of those regulations and will be fully compliant and cooperative throughout that process.

"While the Broncos have limited authority with regard to potential discipline stemming from this specific matter under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement, the club has fined Perrish the maximum amount for missing meetings and practice on Friday.

"The Denver Broncos consider this a very serious matter and will continue to closely monitor the situation."

A judge declined a defense attorney's request to reduce a $50,000 bond but did say that Cox can leave the state two times -- apparently to play in the Broncos' road games against the Cardinals and the Oakland Raiders on Dec. 19. Cox waived extradition, meaning he agreed not to fight transport back to Colorado if for some reason he were arrested out of state.

Cox posted bail Friday afternoon and was released from custody, according to Douglas County jail guard Chad Walker. Cox missed the Broncos' final practice of the week, and the team listed him as questionable to play against the Cardinals.

The alleged assault was reported a few days after Cox was knocked out of an Oct. 24 game against the Raiders with a concussion. He spoke afterward about having no memory of the 59-14 rout, and he missed the team's trip to London for their Oct. 31 game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Douglas County Court spokeswoman Casimir Spencer, prosecutor John Topolnicki and defense attorney Vince Buckmelter all declined to comment on the case.

When asked about the case, Cox's agent, Jordan Woy, said in an e-mail to The Associated Press on Friday, "We are still investigating the matter." He later added, "Perrish is meeting with the Broncos and we are dealing with this in a very serious manner."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

