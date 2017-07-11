Broncos, 49ers QBs lead voluntary offensive workouts

Even with a few weeks left of summer break, some players can't stay away.
While the luster has worn off publicized offseason voluntary workouts, glamorized by the Manning brothers during their spring passing sessions at Duke or then-Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez with his sponsored Jets West workouts in California, some new or prospective starting quarterbacks are trying to carve out some time with top targets before the start of training camp.
According to the Denver Post, both Paxton Lynch and Trevor Siemian will soon begin workouts with an unidentified group of receivers, backs and tight ends on Denver's roster during a camp in Los Angeles.
All four of the team's quarterbacks -- Hoyer, Matt Barkley, C.J. Beathard and Nick Mullens -- were on hand for Monday's session, according to the 49ers. Also attending were receivers Victor Bolden Jr., Kendrick Bourne, DeAndre Carter, Marquise Goodwin, Jeremy Kerley, Aldrick Robinson, DeAndre Smelter and Trent Taylor; tight ends Cole Hikutini, George Kittle and Vance McDonald; and running back Kapri Bibbs.
The offseason workouts are admirable considering that this is the end of a player's break before a lengthy haul. For someone like Lynch or Siemian, it makes all the more sense in the world with a training camp battle looming. The same could be said for Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, who has been in North Dakota with a few Eagles wide receivers this week.
For someone like Hoyer, who wouldn't seem to have much competition for the starting role and would also seem to be a bridge option for coach Kyle Shanahan's quarterback of the future, it's a tremendous bit of professionalism.
UPDATE: The Denver Post is now reporting that the Broncos' informal passing camp in Los Angeles will no longer occur.