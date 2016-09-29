Brockers: Rams' Aaron Donald 'pissed' at lack of sacks

Disruption is production. A pocket caved in by a defensive tackle can discombobulate even the best quarterback, forcing missed throws and errant decisions. Yet all that disruption doesn't necessarily lead to sacks. Box score scanners might be hard-pressed to see the difference between three quarterback hits by a defensive tackle manhandling double teams from a "sack" in which a defensive end was the closest player when the quarterback ran out of bounds for a two-yard loss.