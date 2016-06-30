Around the NFL

Brock Osweiler's wife acts as his offensive coordinator

Published: Jun 30, 2016

Brock Osweiler's transition south to Houston has been made a bit easier due to his unlikely offensive coordinator -- his wife, Erin.

The Texans quarterback explained that cadences and play calling have become easier thanks to his spouse.

"My wife will act as the offensive coordinator at times during the evening," Osweiler said, per ESPN. "I'll have her read the full play to me. I'll sit there and try to picture it, spit it back out to her, make sure I'm verbalizing it the right way so that when I step into the huddle the next day in practice, things are coming out clear."

Osweiler admitted that after practices between the hours of 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. his wife would act as a de facto offensive coordinator to help him get acclimated.

OTAs provided a time for the QB to ingratiate himself in Bill O'Brien's system. The Arizona State product had good and bad days during his offseason practices in Houston, but that is common learning a new system.

With training camp around the corner, expectations are high for Osweiler. Poor quarterback play hijacked the team for much of last season. Which prompted the Texans to give Osweiler $72 million to be their franchise signal caller.

O'Brien and company won't mind Osweiler's at-home coordinator as long he provides an upgrade on the field from 2015.

