Brock Osweiler, Megatron atop players former teams will miss

Johnson retired after nine years of producing at high levels on mostly poor Lions teams. With Johnson, I think the Lions would have had a chance to compete for the NFC North title in 2016; without him, I think they're around an eight-win team. They just got so many big plays out of Megatron. Yes, in 2014, Golden Tate (1,331 yards) outgained Johnson (1,077), who dealt with a balky ankle, but Johnson still outpaced him in TDs (eight to four) and yards per catch (15.2 to 13.4). Sure, Tate did well in the three-game stretch Johnson missed that season, but it remains to be seen how he'd handle being the focal point of defenses in the long term. I like signee Marvin Jones; I actually wouldn't be surprised to see him become the No. 1 receiver. But the bottom line is, Johnson is a future first-ballot Hall of Famer still capable of putting up serious numbers, and he will be missed.