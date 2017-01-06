Around the NFL

Brock Osweiler living by new motto: 'Just go have fun'

Published: Jan 06, 2017 at 12:21 AM

Ever since the moment Houston pivoted back to Brock Osweiler as their starting quarterback, Osweiler has tried to live by a credo that sounds good in theory.

"I told myself, 'If you get an opportunity to go back in, just go have fun,'" Osweiler said, via ESPN.com. "Get back to the joy of football. Get back to what drew you into this sport at such a young age.' I think when you're able to play for the fun of the game, for the love of the game, passion comes with that.

"So, I just ran out there, I said a little joke to the offensive linemen, everyone had a good little laugh, and that's really what it was."

As I noted in the Texans-Raiders preview, this game is all about Osweiler. Entering the game with a fresh perspective might give him an advantage after such a disastrous season, but he'll be quickly reminded of the undo burden placed on a franchise quarterback in a new town who recently received a large sum of money.

Without their first or second-string quarterbacks, Oakland can roll into Houston with absolutely nothing to lose. The Texans, deploying basically the same offense they started the year with, are laying their entire 2016 philosophy on the line; one which already forced the coaching staff to bench Osweiler once this season.

"When you do become the backup, you're able to observe a lot more," Texans head coach Bill O'Brien said. "You're able to observe in practice, in the games, in the meetings. I think that it helped him. He was able to go out there against Tennessee and I think he played freely. He let it rip. We spread the ball around."

Saturday's game will be fascinating in that it will force a good player to regain the confidence and ability he lost in real time. We've seen what people refer to as a bounce back performance, but have we ever seen someone throw a season's worth of baggage (and largely below-expectation performances) by the wayside and direct the team to a playoff victory?

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Oct. 7

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Jets rookie Sauce Gardner ready to face Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle: 'This is what I dreamed about'

Jets rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner is ready for the biggest challenge of his young career Sunday when Gang Green faces Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and the explosive Dolphins offense.

news

Bears OC Luke Getsy on Justin Fields' league-worst start: 'I don't think he's had a rough month'

Through four games of the 2022 campaign, Justin Fields ranks last in a host of quarterback stats. Despite the struggles, Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy chooses to see the positives.

news

Colts owner Jim Irsay on victory over Broncos: 'There is no such thing as an ugly win'

Inexplicably, Indianapolis pulled out the 12-9 overtime victory Thursday night in Denver despite dreadful play on offense. Colts owner Jim Irsay knows his team needs to play better but is thrilled it was to escape with the triumph.

news

Broncos WR KJ Hamler 'could have walked in' on final play in loss to Colts

Denver Broncos receiver KJ Hamler slammed his helmet in frustration following an incomplete pass that sealed the 12-9 overtime loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

news

Russell Wilson takes blame for Broncos' loss to Colts: 'At the end of the day, I have to be better'

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson placed blame for Denver's 12-9 overtime loss Thursday night the only place he could: on his own shoulders.

news

Colts' Stephon Gilmore on big plays vs. Russell Wilson: 'He kept trying me, so I had to make him pay'

Indianapolis CB Stephon Gilmore intercepted Russell Wilson in the end zone late in regulation and then broke up the quarterback's fourth-down pass in overtime to seal the Colts' 12-9 win over the Broncos on Thursday Night Football.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 5: What We Learned from Colts' win over Broncos on Thursday

Faced with fourth-and-1 from the Colts' 5-yard line and down by three points in OT, Broncos rookie head coach Nathaniel Hackett went for the win, but a Wilson throw into the end zone was broken up by Stephon Gilmore for a 12-9 Indianapolis win.

news

Niners QB Jimmy Garoppolo on offseason trade interest from Panthers: 'They were top of the list'

Asked Thursday if the Panthers were in trade discussions to acquire him in the offseason, Niners QB Jimmy Garoppolo said "they were top of the list."

news

Three-time Pro Bowl RB Le'Veon Bell to make pro boxing debut vs. Uriah Hall on Oct. 29

Le'Veon Bell, a two-time All-Pro running back, is set to make his professional boxing debut against longtime UFC Fighter Uriah Hall on Oct. 29 in Arizona as part of the Jake Paul-Anderson Silva pay-per-view undercard.

news

Week 5 Thursday inactives: Indianapolis Colts at Denver Broncos

The official inactives for the Indianapolis Colts at Denver Broncos on Thursday night.

news

Patriots place backup QB Brian Hoyer (concussion) on injured reserve

Patriots quarterback Brian Hoyer is headed to injured reserve after suffering a concussion in Week 4. Hoyer replaced the injured Mac Jones against Green Bay but was knocked out of the game after only 15 plays.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE