Brock Osweiler, Lamar Miller can make Texans title contenders

Fuller, a standout pass catcher with 29 touchdowns over the past two seasons, is squarely on the radar of the Texans after posting 4.32-second 40-yard dash time at the NFL Scouting Combine. He is a legitimate vertical threat capable of running past the defense on go and post routes, but he also shows potential as an intermediate route runner. He shows good quickness, balance and body control getting in and out of his breaks. He also displays some fearlessness venturing across the middle in the red zone. Although there are concerns about his hands and ball skills based on his glaring drops on tape, Fuller caught the ball cleanly at the combine and looked like a natural pass catcher snagging the ball away from his body. If he continues to show progress as a pass catcher in private workouts leading up to the draft, he could jump into the conversation as a first-round value when the Texans select on Day 1.