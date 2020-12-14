Broadcast teams announced for Week 15 doubleheader on NFL Network

NFL Network has set its broadcast teams for the Week 15 doubleheader on Saturday, Dec. 19.

Adam Amin and Mark Schlereth, along with Lindsay Czarniak on the sidelines, will call the Buffalo Bills vs. Denver Broncos game at 4:30 p.m. ET from Denver.

Mike Tirico and Kurt Warner, along with Melissa Stark on the sidelines, will call the Carolina Panthers vs. Green Bay Packers game at 8:15 p.m. ET from Green Bay.

In addition to airing on NFL Network, each game will be available on local broadcast stations in the respective markets of the competing teams (WKBW in Buffalo, KMGH in Denver, WSOC in Charlotte, WLUK in Green Bay and WITI in Milwaukee).