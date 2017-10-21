Around the NFL

Britt, Coleman sent home from Houston last week

Published: Oct 21, 2017 at 07:38 AM

Kenny Britt's first season hasn't gone as well as expected. Corey Coleman is again on the mend after suffering another broken hand. Neither helped their cases last weekend in Houston.

Both Britt and Coleman were sent home Sunday after missing curfew the night before Cleveland's eventual loss to Houston, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Saturday on Good Morning Football Weekend. Neither Coleman or Britt were going to play in the game due to injuries.

Even with both sidelined, coach Hue Jackson wasn't lowering his standard for two receivers who broke curfew. The two were sent home Sunday morning, missing the game, and have since had talks with Cleveland's coaching staff after the incident and apologized, Garafolo reported.

The minor blemish is just the latest knock on Britt, who has fallen well below expectations after signing a four-year, $32.5 million deal with the Browns in March. The veteran has gone from touchdown-catching end zone tower as a member of the Los Angeles Rams to lackadaisical, pass-dropping veteran in Cleveland. Fresh off a career year of 68 catches, 1,002 yards and five touchdowns, Britt has just eight receptions for 121 yards and one touchdown in four games with Cleveland.

With each and every Sunday struggle, Britt reminds the team's jaded fanbase more of a recent disappointment at the position. Dwayne Bowe signed a two-year deal with $9 million guaranteed in 2015 and caught just five passes in his time as a Brown before he was unceremoniously released in March of 2016.

With Cleveland struggling offensively and Britt doing very little to alleviate the problems, Browns fans are already turning toward the familiar assertions of highway robbery that once hovered over Bowe like an ever-present neon sign and even followed Andre Rison -- whose 1995 free-agent additon and subsequent flame-out contributed to the original franchise's move to Baltimore and still burns fans along the shore of Lake Erie -- out of town.

Coleman has a longer leash, despite being a former first-round pick who has shown flashes but also spent plenty of time in the trainer's room. The diminutive-but-explosive wideout remains the team's best hope at the position, which has seen its fair share of massive potential equal minimal or unreliable results (Josh Gordon, non-2007 Braylon Edwards, for example).

Of Cleveland's three most notables receivers of late, only one -- Rashard Higgins -- was on the team entering training camp. The other two -- Kasen Williams and Bryce Treggs -- were with other teams and became in-season signings that have mildly paid off on a team otherwise devoid of talent at the position.

Above all, the team's best prospect staying out past curfew with its supposed veteran leader is simply not a good look. It seems as though Jackson sensed this immediately and attempted to prevent it from happening again by being heavy-handed in sending them home. Whether any of it matters beyond 2017 is yet to be determined.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Falcons TE Lee Smith retires after 11 seasons, set to become youth mentor

Tight end Lee Smith, who played for the Buffalo Bills, Oakland Raiders and Atlanta Falcons, is retiring from the league and is now set to be a youth mentor at the Triple F Elite Sports Training performance center that he's opening in Knoxville, Tennessee. 
news

NFL community reacts to Sean Payton stepping down

Sean Payton surprised many when he stepped down as head coach of the New Orleans Saints after 15 seasons and subsequently drew plenty of appreciation from those in the NFL world and beyond. 
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Tuesday, Jan. 25

Wide receiver Josh Gordon cleared waivers and, as expected, the Chiefs are bringing him back to their practice squad, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. 
news

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on what lies ahead: 'Everything is on the table'

While last offseason was one rife with Aaron Rodgers' disharmony with the Packers' front office, the 2022 offseason promises to be more cordial as the QB weighs retirement, explores the potential of being traded, or remaining with the Packers and perhaps signing an extension with the only franchise he's ever called home. 
news

NFL announces Super Bowl LVI officiating crew; four of eight officials have prior SB experience

With less than three weeks remaining until Super Bowl LVI, the NFL has announced the officiating crew for the season's biggest game.
news

Sean Payton stepping down as head coach of Saints after 15 seasons

Sean Payton is stepping down as head coach of the New Orleans Saints after 15 seasons with the team, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday.
news

Vikings working to hire Browns exec Kwesi Adofo-Mensah as new general manager

The Vikings are entering the final stages with the front-runner for their vacant general manager position. Minnesota is working to hire Browns executive Kwesi Adofo-Mensah as their next GM, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Bears hire Chiefs exec Ryan Poles as new general manager

Chiefs executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles has accepted the Chicago Bears' general manager job, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo report.
news

McDermott: No decision on possible Brian Daboll replacement will be made without Josh Allen

Brian Daboll is again a hot name in the head coaching carousel and it seems somewhat likely he could leave. If Bills HC Sean McDermott has to hire a replacement, star QB Josh Allen will have a say on who it is.
news

Andy Reid empathizes with Bills after overtime loss: 'I wouldn't be opposed' to OT rules change

The finish to the most thrilling Divisional Round in ages might have been the only letdown from the entire weekend, with the Chiefs and Bills engaging in a battle that has generated as much discourse about overtime rules as the epic game itself.
news

LaFleur: Packers 'hopeful' to retain 'best receiver in the league' Davante Adams before free agency

Much of the immediate questions following Green Bay's Divisional Round exit centered on the future of Aaron Rodgers. Lost in the shuffle was Rodgers' most important and trustworthy target, ﻿Davante Adams﻿, who is headed toward free agency in the spring unless he and the Packers can come to an agreement on a new deal.
news

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady on his future: 'It's not always what I want. It's what we want as a family.'

A day after the Buccaneers' season came to a conclusion in a 30-27 Divisional Round loss to the Los Angeles Rams, Brady let it be known that his upcoming decision on whether he'll return for the 2022 season isn't solely about what he wants to do.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW