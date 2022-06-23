Around the NFL

Brig Owens, former Washington defensive back, dies at 79

Published: Jun 23, 2022 at 09:37 AM
Brig Owens, a standout defensive back for Washington in the 1960s and 1970s, died Wednesday at the age of 79, the Commanders said in a statement.

A member of Washington's Super Bowl VII team and one of the franchise's most prolific interceptors, Owens played 12 of his 13 years in the NFL in D.C. The safety racked up 36 interceptions in 158 regular-season games played for Washington, the second-most picks in club history behind Hall of Famer Darrell Green (54). Owens' 686 interception return yards are the most in Washington history.

Owens' pick prowess extended to the postseason. The safety recorded the lone interception of Dolphins great Bob Griese in Super Bowl VII, a red-zone snag late in the third quarter that kept Washington's deficit to two scores. Miami eventually won, 14-7, completing its 17-0 perfect season.

"Brig was a beloved part of our organization and community," the team said, "and was rightfully honored as a member of the 80 Greatest Players in Washington history and Washington Commanders Ring of Fame.

"He was not only a standout on the gridiron but also a well-respected and accomplished businessman in the Washington community. He was a man of great character, always there to help someone in need. Brig's impact on this community will never be forgotten."

A former quarterback, placekicker and punter at Cincinnati, Owens was selected by the Dallas Cowboys in the seventh round of the 1965 draft and converted to safety. He was traded to Washington ahead of the 1966 season and stayed there for the remainder of his career.

In addition to his Super Bowl interception, Owens is best remembered for his two defensive touchdowns in Washington's 72-41 victory over the Giants in 1966, still the highest-scoring game in NFL history.

Owens retired in 1977, later served as the assistant executive director for the NFL Players Association and was inducted into Washington's Ring of Fame.

news

Steelers agree to terms with first-round QB Kenny Pickett on rookie deal

The Steelers agreed to terms with quarterback Kenny Pickett on Thursday. As with all first-round contracts, the rookie's four-year deal comes with a fifth-year team option.

news

WR Olamide Zaccheaus feels like Falcons are playoff team: 'We can shock a lot of people'

On paper, the Atlanta Falcons are a rebuilding squad following the trade of Matt Ryan to Indianapolis. However, wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus believes the team has what it takes to "shock a lot of people" and reach the playoffs.

news

Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins still hopes to reduce six-game suspension

Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is still hoping to reduce his six-game suspension for violating the league's performance-enhancing drug policy, saying that he is a "naturopathic kind of person" and was shocked by the test results.

news

Packers CB Jaire Alexander helping prepare rookie WR Christian Watson: 'Iron sharpens iron'

Packers CB Jaire Alexander is taking it upon himself to help grow Green Bay's young wide receiving corps following the offseason loss of Davante Adams.

news

NFL community mourns loss of former Ravens, Colts DL Tony Siragusa

NFL players, coaches and organizations took to social media on Wednesday to mourn the loss of Tony Siragusa following the former Ravens defensive tackle's death.

news

Tony Siragusa, Super Bowl champion with Ravens and former sideline analyst, dies at 55

Tony Siragusa, the nose tackle who played 12 NFL seasons with Indianapolis and Baltimore from 1990-2001, died Wednesday at the age of 55.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Wednesday, June 22

The Buccaneers are changing boots in 2022. Tampa Bay is releasing veteran punter Bradley Pinion, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Wednesday.

news

Patriots announce return of red throwback alternate uniforms for 2022 season

One of the great throwback uniforms in NFL history is returning in 2022. The New England Patriots are reviving their red throwback uniforms, the team announced Wednesday.

news

Jaguars RB James Robinson 'not trying to rush' return from Achilles injury

The Jacksonville Jaguars are hopeful James Robinson will be ready to participate at some point during training camp, but the running back won't rush a return from a Week 16 Achilles tear.

news

Baltimore Ravens LB Jaylon Ferguson dies at age 26

Jaylon Ferguson, a 2019 third-round pick of the Baltimore Ravens, died at 26 years old, the team announced Wednesday morning.

news

Vikings' Dalvin Cook prides himself on being a 'bell-cow running back'

Vikings running back Dalvin Cook may be used more in the passing game this season as Minnesota's offense changes under new head coach Kevin O'Connell, but the three-time Pro Bowler still views himself as a bell-cow RB.

