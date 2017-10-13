Brice Butler on Dez's critics, playing for Jerry Jones and more

In the offseason, I did a lot of soul-searching, mirror-looking and talking to myself to figure out what I need to do to take it to the next level. I've always known being in the same class as Julio [Jones] and A.J. [Green] that I can put up numbers like them. I just wasn't doing it. For a long time in college and my first couple of years in the league, I used to try to point the blame like it's politics or they're trippin' out. But after this offseason and how free agency worked out, I was like, All right, you gotta grow up and figure out that it can't be everybody. You were at Oakland and it didn't work out. You were at USC in college and it didn't work out. You're in Dallas the first few years and you didn't get the contract you thought you'd be getting at this point in your career. It had to be something I was doing or not doing. It couldn't be anybody else.