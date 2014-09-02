Brian Waters retires after 13 seasons in NFL

Brian Waters is calling it a career.
The longtime guard has decided to retire after 13 seasons spent with the Kansas City Chiefs, New England Patriots and Dallas Cowboys.
"After a long and wonderful career I have decided to retire," Waters said in a statement obtained by NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport. "I want to thank the coaches, players and fans of the three great organizations that I had the pleasure of working for.
"First the Dallas Cowboys for giving me my first and last chance of working in the NFL. I will always be grateful. Also the New England Patriots for the most successful season in my career. It was a great ride. Lastly, the Kansas City Chiefs where I had pleasure of enjoying eleven wonderful seasons, which I will never forget."
Waters began his career with the Chiefs and remained there for 11 seasons, where he earned five of his six Pro Bowl selections. Waters moved on to the Patriots in 2011, earning another Pro Bowl nod and making his sole Super Bowl appearance. After sitting out the 2012 season, he signed with the Cowboys in September 2013, bringing some stability to Dallas' interior line before suffering a season-ending triceps injury in October.
The Cowboys moved on without Waters in the draft, grabbing guard Zack Martin with their first-round pick. Now Waters is moving on from football.
