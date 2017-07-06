Brian Urlacher: Bears' plans at QB are 'confusing'

"I like to say it's the Lovie Curse," Urlacher said. "Because since he left it's been down. He got fired being 10-6. Minnesota beats Green Bay, knocks us out of the playoffs like that last year [of Smith's tenure] -- that was my last year as well. But I think they fire him either way even if we go to the playoffs. I don't think the GM [Phil Emery] liked the way he coached that team."