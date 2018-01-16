Brian Schottenheimer named Seattle Seahawks OC

Schottenheimer will try to accomplish that by injecting life into a ho-hum running game that was hampered by a committee of underwhelming performers in 2017. Seattle ranked 23rd in league rushing (101.8) and no one other than Wilson rushed for more than 250 yards on the ground. Injuries played a role, but Mike Davis, Chris Carson, J.D. McKissic and Eddie Lacy couldn't get the job done. Schottenheimer likely will have a few new players to work with in the backfield once general manager John Schneider tinkers the roster.