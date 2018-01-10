Seahawks fire offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell

Darrell Bevell's run in Seattle has come to an end.

The longtime offensive coordinator of the Seahawks has been fired, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. The news was first reported late Tuesday night by Pro Football Talk's Curtis Crabtree.

More change could be coming for the Seahawks as Rapoport reports defensive coordinator Kris Richard would be allowed out of his current contract for another coaching opportunity. Richard recently interviewed for the Indianapolis Colts' head coaching vacancy.

Bevell's seven-year run was filled with positives and sprinkled with lingering negatives. A steady fixture under coach Pete Carroll since 2011, Bevell helped Seattle to victory in Super Bowl XLVIII. He deserves credit for helping to grow quarterback Russell Wilson and a flock of playmakers -- Doug Baldwin, Golden Tate, Tyler Lockett and Paul Richardson -- for an offense that was at its best when Marshawn Lynch slashed his way through defenses.

Still, the Seahawks have poured investments into their offensive line, but nothing seems to work up front. In 2017, especially, the attack was often centered around Wilson and Wilson alone. The do-everything quarterback became the lone player in NFL history this season to account for 100 percent of his team's passing yards and at least 30 percent of his club's rushing yards.

Bevell kept the offense moving through major personnel changes, but also fielded criticism for failing to mesh wideout Percy Harvin into the scheme, while the same could be argued for tight end Jimmy Graham -- a pair of players who commanded high draft picks in headline-grabbing trades. Graham, at least, was a sensational red-zone target this past season.

Prior to his Seahawks run, Bevell served as coordinator for the Vikings from 2006 to 2010. With coaching friends around the league and a resume stocked with accolades, he'll find work again.

It's late in the process for Seattle to make a switch, with new coaching staffs forming league-wide, but working with Wilson and Carroll make this an interesting landing spot for candidates. Carroll -- typically loyal to his staff -- could also choose to promote from within.

If Cam Newton deserves the chance to grow under a fresh-thinking play-caller in Carolina, the same is true of Wilson. Repeatedly asking your quarterback to singlehandedly save the day can be fun to watch, but it comes with a cost.

The Seahawks learned that lesson this season -- and so did Bevell.