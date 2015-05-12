Brian Hoyer, Ryan Mallett set to split reps in OTAs

The Houston Texans' quarterback battle will come under the microscope as the spring bleeds into summer and we press toward the start of the 2015 season.
Brian Hoyer and Ryan Mallett will split first-team practice reps when OTAs begin later this month, the team's official website stated Monday.
The strong-armed Mallett likely has the advantage to start the competition. He showed promise in two starts last season before being hurt, and his big arm fits well in coach Bill O'Brien's offense. Mallett also has the benefit of spending last year in the Texans' system.
Hoyer, meanwhile, has to go back in the memory bank to recall his time under O'Brien with the New England Patriots.
"It's not new -- for me, it's kind of just getting back on the bike," Hoyer said Monday. "You learn to ride a bike and whether you don't ride it for a year or two, you can pick it up pretty quickly. There's some adjustments, especially with (George) Godsey being the offensive coordinator. It's been a great three weeks so far of getting re-acclimated and learning the nuances that he's kind of put his own spin on."
While he doesn't have a great arm and had some of the most dismal dips in play of any quarterback we saw last season, Hoyer could provide O'Brien with a smart, veteran signal-caller to rely on should he win the job.
