Around the NFL

Brian Hoyer (concussion) expected to sit out Sunday

Published: Nov 18, 2015 at 10:37 AM

It appears that the Houston Texans will attempt to keep their place atop the AFC South without Brian Hoyer on Sunday.

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapaport reported Wednesday that Hoyer -- who suffered a concussion in Monday night's win over the Bengals -- is expected to sit out Sunday's matchup against the Jets, according to a source informed of the quarterback's situation.

With Hoyer out, backup T.J. Yates is in line to make his first NFL start since Jan. 15, 2012. Yates replaced Hoyer on Monday and threw the go-ahead touchdown pass to DeAndre Hopkins in a 10-6 upset win over Cincinnati.

The Texans added to their quarterback depth chart on Wednesday by claiming Brandon Weeden, who was waived by the Cowboys on Tuesday.

Yates made some plays against a tough Bengals defense on Monday, and will face a similar challenge against the Jets, who rank fourth in total defense through 10 weeks. One matchup with big ramifications: Darrelle Revis vs. Hopkins, who Yates targeted repeatedly against the Bengals.

