Around the NFL

Brian Flores refutes notion Miami Dolphins are auditioning Tua Tagovailoa

Published: Nov 05, 2020 at 12:06 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Brian Flores went out of his way to rebut the notion that the Miami Dolphins handed the starting reins to ﻿Tua Tagovailoa﻿ in order to get a sense of whether he's the quarterback of the future or not.

On Thursday, the Dolphins coach strenuously repudiated a report that suggested Miami wanted to use the final 10 games of the season to evaluate whether Tua could be the long-term solution or whether the club might consider another QB in the 2021 draft.

"There's a couple things out there, let's call it a source close to Dolphins' thinking saying that we are auditioning Tua. I'm just going to tell you about my thinking. We brought Tua here because we believe in him, same as all the other draft picks. We believe in developing players and improving players on a daily basis," Flores said, via ESPN's Cameron Wolfe. "That would be the opposite of giving someone a 10-game audition. That's just my thinking on that, just so everybody's clear."

Flores' comment came unprovoked, per reporters on the call, underscoring the coach's desire to get in front of any narrative that could hinder his young QB's confidence.

The report suggested that with Miami owning the Houston Texans' first-round pick, which currently sits at No. 6 overall, the Dolphins could be in a position to draft another signal-caller. Like the Arizona Cardinals did in immediately moving on from ﻿Josh Rosen﻿ in favor of ﻿Kyler Murray﻿, it's possible Miami could view a 2021 prospect to be a significant upgrade on Tua.

First, the Dolphins would need to see how the rookie looks against NFL defenses for a significant stretch.

Flores underscored his belief that Tagovailoa is the Dolphins' QB of the future, and his insertion into the lineup had nothing to do with any 10-game beta test.

"I'm comfortable with what comes out of these 10 games," Flores said. "Since I've been here, I think everybody has heard me talk about the development of players, improvement on a daily basis. I just don't see how somebody close to Dolphins thinking can say that this would be a 10-game audition. Not sure where or who that came from."

Tua completed 12 of 22 passes for 93 yards and a touchdown in his first career start. The QB wasn't asked to do much as the Dolphins blitzed their way to a 28-17 win over the Los Angeles Rams. Starting with Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals, expect Tua to have more on his plate.

Related Content

news

Lions coach Matt Patricia won't comment on whether Matthew Stafford has chance to play vs. Vikings

Detroit Lions coach Matt Patricia did not comment on whether Matthew Stafford will come off the Reserve/COVID-19 list before Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings.
news

Chicago Bears OL Cody Whitehair tests positive for COVID-19

Chicago Bears center Cody Whitehair has tested positive for COVID-19 and the team will work virtually on Thursday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Thursday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 9

Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores announced Thursday that Myles Gaskin (knee) was placed on IR, meaning the RB will miss at least three games. Here's other injury and roster news we're tracking on Thursday.
news

Even if Packers RB Aaron Jones suits up vs. 49ers, don't expect normal workload

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Thursday morning that the Packers are being extremely cautious with RB Aaron Jones, who is questionable to play with a calf injury.
news

Packers-49ers 'TNF' matchup set to be played with no additional positive COVID-19 tests 

Thursday night's matchup between the Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers will go on as scheduled despite both teams dealing with positive COVID-19 tests this week, sources tell NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. 
news

Texans, Colts, Chiefs enter COVID-19 protocols after latest positive tests

The Houston Texans announced that a player has tested positive for COVID-19 while the Indianapolis Colts and Kansas City Chiefs announced a staff member also tested positive. 
news

Ravens' Lamar Jackson shoulders blame for Marquise Brown's lack of targets

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown has been targeted just 44 times this season and quarterback Lamar Jackson acknowledged that he has to do a better job of getting him the ball.
news

J.J. Watt on future in Houston: 'I'm not looking to rebuild'

A decade into his NFL career, three-time Defensive Player of The Year J.J. Watt has no time left for hefty renovation plans. 
news

Giants DB Logan Ryan 'grateful' for Joe Judge, trainer Justin Maher after help in frightening family situation

When Logan Ryan was asked a question regarding Joe Judge's philosophies being similar to that of Bill Belichick, who Ryan previously played for and Judge assisted, the eight-year veteran found his way to telling reporters that his wife had been hospitalized and were it not for his head coach and a Giants trainer, "I don't know if my wife would be here today."
news

49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel, LT Trent Williams placed on reserve/COVID-19 list; out for 'TNF'

San Francisco 49ers wide receivers ﻿Brandon Aiyuk﻿ and ﻿Deebo Samuel﻿ and offensive tackle ﻿Trent Williams﻿ are being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list and will be out for Thursday night's game against the Green Bay Packers, which is still on as scheduled, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Wednesday night. 
news

What to watch for in Packers-49ers on 'Thursday Night Football'

﻿Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers (5-2) square off with ﻿Nick Mullens﻿ and the host San Francisco 49ers (4-4) at 8:20 p.m. ET on "Thursday Night Football" from Levi's Stadium, which airs on NFL Network, FOX and Amazon Prime. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL