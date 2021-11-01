Brian Flores not worried about job status as Dolphins fall to 1-7

The Miami Dolphins fell to 1-7 on the season following Sunday's 26-11 loss to the Buffalo Bills, their seventh defeat in a row. It's their second 1-7 start in three seasons under Brian Flores.

A 10-6 record in 2020 provided optimism that the Dolphins were close to being a breakthrough AFC team. On paper, Miami looks good. On the field, they've been a disaster, finding ways to lose winnable games and making far too many mistakes for a coach who prides himself on discipline.

Despite recent rumblings of Flores being on the hot seat as we enter November, the coach said he's not worried about his job status.

"I'm just worried about the players," Flores said, per Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN. "I'm worried about getting them better, helping them improve. So no [I'm not worried about job security].

Flores said he met with owner Stephen Ross and general manager Chris Grier after the game, as he does following every contest, but declined to share what was discussed.

Dolphins fans have become discontented watching Flores' team squander opportunities. Former players like Hall of Fame fullback Larry Csonka and Hall of Fame defensive end Jason Taylor have begun to speak out about issues they have with their former club.

When former players wearing gold jackets are publicly taking issue with decisions, it's never a good thing for a coach's job security.