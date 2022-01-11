Bears to interview former Dolphins coach Brian Flores for head coaching job

Fired Monday, former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores already has another head coaching interview lined up.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that Flores is set to interview for the Chicago Bears head coaching job, per a source informed of the plans.

The Bears fired coach Matt Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace on Monday.

Flores was a surprise fire following the Dolphins' Week 18 win over New England. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that palpable frustration and tension between Flores and general manager Chris Grier essentially boiled over this season. Owner Stephen Ross elected to side with his GM, ousting Flores after three seasons.

Flores earned a 24-25 record in three years in Miami, missing the playoffs each campaign. However, the Dolphins earned back-to-back winning seasons under the first-time head coach, including a 9-8 record in 2021. Miami dug itself out of a 1-7 hole to start the season with seven straight wins but fell short of the postseason.

While the Dolphins dumped Flores, the former Patriots assistant should immediately jump to the top of the list of candidates for other clubs looking for a head coach. Flores proved he could field a feisty defense, and his teams always played tough.

The key for Flores landing another head coaching gig will be his plan on offense, where he cycled through coordinators in Miami. With Justin Fields under center, Chicago has its QB of the future in place. How Flores would develop the young signal-caller will be a key discussion point during the Bears interview.