Dolphins coach Brian Flores downplays Tua Tagovailoa's playbook comment

﻿Tua Tagovailoa﻿ made headlines last week when he noted he didn't know the playbook "really, really good" during his rookie season.

The admission created waves, but coach Brian Flores dismissed the issue Friday, saying the quarterback is comparing his understanding from then until now.

"Honestly, I just think he's comparing last year to where he is right now -- and I get it. I understand that," Flores said, per the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

"I think he's thinking about where he is right now versus that time a year ago, just reflecting. and that's good because this time of year is about reflection, and where you are now versus six months ago."

Flores compared it to his own coaching evolution.

"I remember being a first-year position coach and going into next season saying 'I should have been better last year, I'm better now,'" he said, per NFL Network's Mike Giardi. "We all understand where he's coming from."

The Dolphins spent the offseason buffering Tua, signing free agent ﻿Will Fuller﻿, using a first-round pick on receiver Jaylen Waddle, a second-rounder on offensive lineman Liam Eichenberg and a third on tight end Hunter Long. It's not wholly unlike how the Buffalo Bills added pieces to help Josh Allen improve to an MVP-caliber level last year.