Around the NFL

Brett Hundley seeks to help Kyler Murray's transition

Published: Jun 25, 2019 at 10:29 AM

Barring any unforeseen changes, Kyler Murray is expected to start for the Arizona Cardinals come Week 1, but that hasn't stopped teammate Brett Hundley from keeping his eyes locked on that number one spot.

Since being drafted in the fifth round in 2015, Hundley has learned from two of the NFL's best QBs, serving as a backup behind Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay and Russell Wilson in Seattle. And he believes those experiences will help him become a teacher for the highly touted rookie.

"The knowledge that I have, I'm able to pass it along to (Murray), especially through this journey of his because the NFL isn't a sprint. It's a long distance marathon," Hundley told TMZ in a recent interview. "For me, my goal has always been to start, no matter what position it's in. I don't play to be second. So I think that's my number one goal, to get that starting job and at the same time, it's a competition for a reason."

In his three seasons with the Packers, Hundley appeared in 15 games, including a noteworthy nine-game stretch in place of the injured Rodgers in 2017. After being traded to the Seahawks last August, he failed to register any playing time, freeing him up to sign a one-year deal with the Cards in March.

Aside from his insight on the QB situation in Glendale, Hundley made sure to heap more praise Murray's way, saying that the 2019 top pick is an "unbelievable guy" who is "really picking up this offense really well."

With OTAs having come and gone, neither QB will share the field again until training camp begins in late July. Until then, Hundley, a native of Chandler, Ariz., will keep preparing to make the most of his opportunity with his hometown team.

"Honestly, being back home for me has been truly a blessing. Just especially timing and everything, especially with the coaching situation, going into my fifth year, I couldn't ask for a better situation," Hundley said. "For me, being able to come home this year and just knowing that I'm in the right kind of offense that I've been waiting for and to put everything together I've learned from my past experiences in Green Bay and Seattle into this offense. I feel like I could really do some damage."

