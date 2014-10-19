Brett Favre on his TD record falling: 'I don't really care'

Brett Favre toiled for 16 seasons, in and out of retirement, in order to preserve his all-time touchdown record, which still stands at 508.
But he knows that it won't stand for long, and could very well fall when Peyton Manning takes the field against the 49ers on Sunday. Manning needs just three TD passes to break Favre's record.
His response to a lifetime achievement changing hands?
"Oh, well," Favre said live on NFL Network's NFL GameDay Morning.
He added: "I don't really care to be honest with you and I mean that with no disrespect. I think the world of Peyton. I'm not surprised that he's going to break it."
Favre took the high road when asked about Manning breaking the record in a passing league that looks almost nothing like it did when Favre entered the league in 1991.
"Well, it is a little more prolific today, but I don't want to take anything away from what he's done," Favre said. "Drew Brees, I think if he continues to play, we know he'll be prolific. He could put up astronomical numbers as well. But it's becoming a different era."
Favre also weighed in on the news of the week: the Percy Harvin trade. The receiver was a former teammate of Favre's in Minnesota.
"I was surprised that that trade happened," he said. "I have no idea why it happened. Percy was a good guy in the locker room, really quiet. You know, he had a migraine issue, I don't know where that is. But I'm really not at a position to make many comments because I don't know other than what my dealings were with Percy, and they were great. I thought he was an outstanding player."
When asked if Harvin would be able to handle the media in New York -- especially after his dirty laundry was aired -- Favre had this:
"They may try to pick him apart there. How he will react to that, I have no idea. You know, I would be assuming anything. But hopefully they will protect him a little bit as he transitions into the rest of this season, and he can just play. And, you know, that's gonna be easier said than done. He can be a little combative, but I say that in a good way. Percy's all about doing whatever he can to help the team win, and he is tough as nails. And, really, that's all he cares about."
