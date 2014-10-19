Brett Favre on his TD record falling: 'I don't really care'

"They may try to pick him apart there. How he will react to that, I have no idea. You know, I would be assuming anything. But hopefully they will protect him a little bit as he transitions into the rest of this season, and he can just play. And, you know, that's gonna be easier said than done. He can be a little combative, but I say that in a good way. Percy's all about doing whatever he can to help the team win, and he is tough as nails. And, really, that's all he cares about."