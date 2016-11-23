Brett Favre makes it official: Kirk Cousins has 'arrived'

"I thought (Cousins) played outstanding (Sunday night) and has played outstanding this year," Brett Favre said on SiriusXM NFL Radio this week, via The Washington Post. "Those conditions were more Green Bay-like. Trust me, it's not easy. It's not easy throwing into the wind. It's not easy throwing with the wind. The throw that Kirk Cousins made to (Pierre) Garcon in the second half, the long touchdown into the wind, and it dropped right in the basket? I mean, it was an outstanding throw. I thought, 'OK, he's arrived.'"
He added: "I thought he did an outstanding job. I know what it is like to throw in those type of conditions and it's not easy. And he did it time and time again. He came across as real confident. He's got a true competitor mentality about him. I like that about him."
We've been talking a lot about Cousins of late. These stretches of dominance are becoming somewhat of a signature for the former fourth-round pick, who, over his last eight games, has completed 67.8 percent of his passes for 2,398 yards, 16 touchdowns and four interceptions. This rivals last year's end-of-season streak that pushed Washington into the playoffs.
The only difference between this year and last year are the teams around him. The matchup against Dallas (9-1) Thursday afternoon is yet another proving ground for Cousins, who is on his way to setting some records with the contract he'll sign with Washington (6-3-1) this offseason. The team's six wins earlier this season could all come with some sort of caveat -- they beat an unhealthy Giants team before their winning streak, a Vikings team at their absolute worst, ect. -- if you tried hard enough. Even the blowout victory over the Packers came amid some serious in-house tumult for Green Bay.
While we agree with Favre, there are plenty waiting until Thanksgiving to decide whether or not they Like That.