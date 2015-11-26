Brett Favre has Green Bay Packers jersey retired

At 46 years old, Favre looks far less than five years out of football despite all the grey under his wool cap. This became increasingly clear as he met with many of his former teammates at midfield, most of whom looked every bit like retired football players. He came out to resounding applause despite an absolute downpour -- no one was leaving to get a beer -- and the stadium rocked even louder when Green Bay legend Bart Starr made his way to the field. Starr -- despite his failing health and "limited strength" -- met Favre for a quick hug, and just like that Lambeau Field went back into game mode.