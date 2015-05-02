Breshad Perriman has chip on shoulder over drops

The Central Florida pass-catcher arrives with one snag, however: A reputation for not catching passes.
"It's something I have a chip on my shoulder about," Perriman said Friday of his knack for drops in college, per The Baltimore Sun. "At the end of the day, I know what I have to do and I know that I can catch. So, lack of concentration some mental drops in this past season -- that's something I've been working on tremendously. I know they see that as a weakness, but I will use that as a motivation."
Perriman -- who piled up 115 catches for 2,243 yards and 16 touchdowns in three college seasons -- has an opportunity to contribute right away in Baltimore. With veteran Steve Smith as the only current Raven to catch more than 25 passes for the team last season, Perriman will vie for a starting role over Marlon Brown, Kamar Aiken and Michael Campanaro.
His 4.25 speed gives Baltimore a juicy downfield weapon after waving farewell to Torrey Smith. If Perriman can make the drops a part of his past, his NFL future appears bright.
