Breshad Perriman avoids season-ending knee surgery

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that Perriman does not have a fully torn ACL in his left knee as originally feared and will be ready for the 2016 season. The Baltimore Ravens wide receiver received a stem cell injection from noted orthopedist James Andrews, according to a source informed of his situation.
Coach John Harbaugh, speaking to reporters Tuesday, confirmed Perriman didn't need surgery and is undergoing treatment for the injury. Harbaugh added the team hopes he will be ready for the start of training camp and expects him to be healthy for the season. However, he warned, "it's always unpredictable."
Perriman, a 2015 first-round pick who missed all of his rookie season with a right knee injury, had his latest setback on the final day of organized team activities. He suffered a partial tear of the ACL, but Andrews deemed it was not significant enough to warrant a full reconstruction of the knee. The belief is that the stem-cell injection will allow the ACL to heal itself.
The source told Rapoport that Perriman will be "fine" for the season.
The diagnosis is a huge lift for the Ravens, who would have a major question mark at wide receiver without Perriman in the mix. The unit currently includes Kamar Aiken, Steve Smith (now 37 and working back from a torn Achilles) and Mike Wallace, who's on his third team in as many seasons.