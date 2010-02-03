Brees vs. Manning headlines five crucial Super Bowl matchups

Brees just completed his fourth consecutive season with 4,000-plus passing yards. He also tied his career high of 34 touchdown passes and posted a personal-best 109.6 passer rating. He has made the same impact on the Saints that Roger Staubach did when he first came to the Dallas Cowboys. Brees also is similar to Manning in that his understanding of the game is unbelievable. Brees has great intangibles, charisma and work habits. Plus, he has big hands for someone his size, which helps him handle the ball in wind and rain.